Adobe Photoshop Camera app available for Android, iOS users

Image Source : GOOGLE PLAY STORE Adobe Photoshop app

Adobe introduced its Photoshop Camera app back in November for users to enjoy Photoshop-level editing tools on their smartphones. Now, the Photoshop Camera is available for Android and iOS users to download and use. Read on to know more about the new feature.

Adobe Photoshop Camera now on Android, iOS

The Adobe Photoshop Camera app is focused on social media posting and also for pro photographers. It comes with support for around 80 filters such as Portrait, Studio Light, Bloom, Pop Art, Spectrum, Desync, Food, Scenery, Natural Skies, Analog, Night Shift, Comic Skies, Interstellar, Dreamcatcher, Celestial, Supersize, Double Expo, Prism, Color Echo, Mixed Media, Blue Skies, Artful, and more. You can also scroll through filters before clicking a picture.

It supports AI capability to automatically apply filters and various edits to a particular image. It also supports portrait controls and the Face Light feature to remove sharp shadows from the images. It can also recognise each person in a group selfie and avoid distortion.

Additionally, the Photoshop Camera app includes various lenses, mainly the social media influencers' personalised lenses, with more to launch soon and the auto-tone feature for real-life images and no major 'difference between brightness and shadows.'

The Adobe Photoshop Camera app is now available to download via the Google Play Store and the App Store. For this, all you need to do is head to the Google Play Store or the App Store> Search for Adobe Photoshop Camera> Once the app pops up, tap on it> Hit the Install option and you are good to go

