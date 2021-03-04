5 Indian Podcast Apps you need to tune into right now

Image Source : PIXABAY Here are five Indian podcast apps that you should try out.

At the heels of India’s online video-streaming boom, another phenomenon is gathering steam: podcasts. Audio streaming is growing in India like never before. India too is witnessing an unprecedented podcast boom, fuelled by rising smartphone penetration, dipping mobile data prices, and the millennials' growing affinity towards on-demand content. From current affairs to pop culture, Indian podcasts cover all sorts of interesting topics today.

Here are five Indian podcast apps that you should try out:

Khabri

Khabri is India’s first and fastest-growing digital audio platform providing content in the regional language. It is the World's Largest Hindi Audio Platform where you can listen and create audio content in an Indian vernacular. Khabri offers listeners to experience audio beyond Music with categories like - News, Jobs, Motivation and 15 others. In order to give more choice to local listeners, Khabri’s editors curate important and useful content throughout the day for their liberal consumption. Khabri’s platform is designed to cover local as well as national and international content for the Indian masses in their own regional languages.

While offering listeners to discover and consume great audio content, It also offers users an opportunity to create audio content and get discovered. Given the ease of content creation in Audio, content creation is a big hit among audiences from tier II & III states of India. Khabri offers an exclusive array of creators who range from popular YouTubers to housewives. Each creator comes with a unique style and content to give the user chooses to find content best suited to them. The app is free of cost and offers users the option to download the content and consume it offline.

Headfone

Headfone specialises in vernacular podcasts, talk shows, short stories, and other forms of audio content. Its podcasts on religion and spirituality, kids and family, news and politics (including the PM’s Mann Ki Baat) are quite popular. Interestingly, Headfone lets users record their own podcasts and publish them on a public profile.

Aawaz.com

Aawaz.com is one of India’s first audio-on-demand platforms. It houses more than 300 hours of original audio programming in Hindi, including devotional chants and bhajans, celebrity interviews, stand-up comedy, health and wellness shows, historical and mythological stories, and more.

Castbox

Castbox podcast consists of local news bulletins, talk shows, film reviews, and general interest and entertainment programmes. Other notable titles include The Passion People Podcast (stories of entrepreneurs and inspiring people), The SOS Show (focused on mental health issues), The Musafir Stories (chronicling Indian travel tales), and Kahani Suno (stories from Hindi literature).

Hubhopper

Hubhopper brings you the best free audio content from podcasts, audiobooks and online radio, from India and around the world. With our simple design, easily navigate, browse and discover shows that speak to you. Hubhopper began as a social network but soon pivoted to a podcast directory and short-form content aggregation platform.