Tamil Nadu: Vijay, TVK chief and actor, writes to CEC demanding inclusion in election preparations The 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections are scheduled to take place in April–May 2026, with all 234 seats of the Legislative Assembly up for grabs.

Chennai:

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and renowned actor Vijay has formally written to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India, seeking inclusion of TVK in all forthcoming meetings, consultations, and coordination efforts related to election preparations in Tamil Nadu. In his letter, Vijay emphasised the importance of transparency, inclusivity, and cooperation in ensuring a free, fair, and representative electoral process. He requested the Election Commission to direct the State Election Commission and Tamil Nadu's Chief Electoral Officer to grant TVK due notice and participation, stressing that this would strengthen the electoral process without prejudicing any party.​

TVK authorises Vijay as CM candidate

In a recent special general council meeting held at Mahabalipuram, TVK unanimously authorized Vijay to decide on electoral alliances for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and named him the Chief Ministerial candidate. The party resolved on various issues including women's safety, fishermen's concerns, and issues regarding electoral roll revisions.

Vijay, widely regarded as a leader accepted across diverse sections of society, reiterated his party's readiness to contest the 2026 polls and challenged the ruling DMK. He vowed to confront obstacles head-on and promised a transparent, corruption-free government under his leadership. The party also demanded increased police protection at public events and urged the halt of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Vijay's TVK has positioned itself as a strong contender in Tamil Nadu’s political arena, with clear opposition to the DMK government, especially following the tragedy of the Karur stampede where 41 people lost their lives. The party has criticized the state government's handling of the incident and called for accountability.​ This move marks TVK's transition from a nascent political movement to an assertive electoral challenger aiming to reshape Tamil Nadu’s political landscape in 2026.​

Tamil Nadu 2026 polls

The 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections are slated to take place in April–May 2026, where all 234 seats of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly will be contested. The elections arrive at a critical political juncture, with incumbent Chief Minister MK Stalin and his Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance aiming for a third consecutive term, having won 159 seats in the 2021 elections.

The main opposition comprises the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), which has forged an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), intensifying the contest. The political landscape is further energized by the entry of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by popular actor Vijay, who has announced his party’s intention to contest the polls with himself as the Chief Ministerial candidate, signalling a fresh challenge to the established parties.

Key election issues include governance, social welfare, law and order, and responses to regional concerns, all set against a backdrop of high voter expectations and active campaign strategies from all contenders. The 2026 polls are expected to be a fascinating and closely watched electoral battle shaping Tamil Nadu’s political future.​​