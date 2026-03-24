TN Assembly elections: DMDK gets 10 seats, VCK 8 in seat-sharing deal with DMK

Chennai:

The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Tuesday signed seat-sharing agreements with its allies Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, allotting them 10 and 8 seats respectively for the April 23 Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2026.

The pact was formalised by Chief Minister M K Stalin, who is also the president of the DMK, and Thol Thirumavalavan, chief of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, at Anna Arivalayam, the party’s headquarters, in the presence of leaders from both sides.

Later, the DMK also finalised seat-sharing with the DMDK. Under this arrangement, the DMDK will contest 10 Assembly constituencies across the state in the upcoming elections.

VCK had demanded 10 seats

The VCK, which had initially demanded 10 seats, agreed to settle for 8 following a second round of negotiations held on Tuesday. Under the agreement, the party will contest 6 reserved constituencies and 2 general seats as part of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance.

Addressing reporters, Thirumavalavan said the party secured the 2 general constituencies it had sought. He added that with 18 parties in the alliance, including new entrants, seat-sharing talks were complex and would likely be finalised within 2 to 3 days.

Responding to questions about accepting fewer seats than demanded, he said the decision was made in the interest of the alliance, noting that the DMK had also made sacrifices.

He also asserted that the people of Tamil Nadu would reject the NDA and support the Secular Progressive Alliance, expressing confidence that the DMK-led bloc would secure a sweeping victory in the 2026 Assembly election.

Seat sharing with DMK allies

Apart from allocating 8 seats to the VCK, the DMK has given 28 seats to the Congress, 5 each to CPI and CPI M, 2 each to IUML, KMDK and MMK, and 4 seats to the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam led by Vaiko.

The DMK is also expected to hold talks with Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam, led by Premalatha Vijayakanth, and Makkal Needhi Maiam, founded by actor Kamal Haasan, before finalising its own seat share.

Also read: AIADMK makes ambitious promises in poll manifesto