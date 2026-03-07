Advertisement
  3. Thondamuthur Assembly Polls 2026: Seat profile, past winners, margin and candidates

Edited By: Ashish Verma
Published: ,Updated:

Chennai:

The Thondamuthur Assembly constituency is one of the 234 constituencies in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 119 of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. The constituency is located in the Coimbatore district. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Vijay's TVK, and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Thondamuthur Assembly constituency comes under the Pollachi Lok Sabha constituency. In 2024, K Shamugasundaram of the DMK won from the seat.

In the 2021 assembly elections, SP VELUMANI of the AIADMK won the seat by defeating KARTHIKEYA of the DMK with a margin of 41,630 votes. 

Thondamuthur constituency demographic profile

The Thondamuthur Assembly constituency is a part of the Coimbatore district. As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,26,828 voters in the Thondamuthur constituency during the 2021 Assembly elections. Out of this, 1,61,958 were male and 1,64,789 were female voters. 81 voters belonged to the third gender. 

2,423 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Thondamuthur in 2021 was 49. 

During the 2016 assembly elections, there were a total of 2,97,360 voters in the Thondamuthur constituency. Out of these, 1,48,544 were male and 1,48,768 female. 48 belonged to the third gender

Thondamuthur Assembly election 2026: Poll date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Thondamuthur Assembly election 2026: Result date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Thondamuthur Assembly election 2026 candidates

The political parties are yet to declare their candidates for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Thondamuthur constituency past winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, S.P. VELUMANI of the AIADMK won the seat by defeating KARTHIKEYA of the DMK with a margin of 41,630 votes. He polled 1,2,4225 votes, while Karthikeyan got 82,595 votes. 

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Sp Velumani of the ADMK won the seat with a margin of 64,041

Thondamuthur voter turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Aruppukkottai Assembly constituency was 2,28,896 and the voter turnout was recorded at 70.94 per cent.

In the 2016 elections, total valid votes polled were 1,99,100  and the voter turnout was 66.99 per cent. 

Election Winner Party
1971 R. Manickavasakam Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
1977  K. Maruthachalam All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
1980 Chinnaraj All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
1984 C. Aranganayagam All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
1989 U. K. Vellingiri Communist Party of India (Marxist)
1991 C. Aranganayagam All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
1996 C. R. Ramachandran Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
2001 S. R. Balasubramoniyan Tamil Maanila Congress
2006 M. Kannappan Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
2009 M. N. Kandaswamy Indian National Congress
2011 S. P. Velumani All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
2016 S. P. Velumani All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
2021 S. P. Velumani All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
