Tamil Nadu weather updates: IMD issues yellow alert for rainfall across multiple districts in state Tamil Nadu weather updates: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that light to moderate rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry may cause waterlogging in certain areas and make roads slippery, potentially disrupting traffic movement.

Chennai:

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, has issued a yellow nowcast warning for light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning across several districts of Tamil Nadu until 10:00 am on November 23 (Sunday). Districts affected include parts of Kanyakumari, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tenkasi, and Thiruvarur, along with the Karaikal area.

Weather impact and precautions

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has cautioned that rainfall may lead to waterlogging in some areas and slippery roads, potentially disrupting traffic flow. Residents and commuters are advised to exercise caution during travel. Puducherry has already experienced moderate rainfall in areas such as Beach Road, New Bus Stand, Uppalam, and surrounding rural localities due to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal.

Broader regional alerts

Earlier alerts included both yellow and orange warnings for moderate to heavy rains and thunderstorms in districts spanning Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Areas under yellow alerts cover a wide geographical belt, including Chennai, Madurai, Salem, and Kanchipuram. Winds with speeds between 41-61 km per hour were observed in southern districts, adding to the intensity of weather conditions.

Cyclone formation and extended forecast

The low-pressure area is expected to intensify into a depression over the Bay of Bengal, which could prolong rainy conditions. Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms is predicted to continue across Tamil Nadu and adjoining regions through November 26, with specific districts experiencing heavier showers.

