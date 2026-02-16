Tamil Nadu: Five killed in bike-van collision in Thoothukudi; CM Stalin announces ex gratia

Thoothukudi :

As many as five persons were killed after a two-wheeler collided head-on with a tourist van in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi. The devastating accident happened on the East Coast Road near Vaippar–1 village in Vilathikulam taluk on Sunday. The accident occurred around 5 pm when Gurusamy (40), a resident of Pallakulam village, was travelling on a two-wheeler along with his relatives. The family was proceeding towards Pallakulam when their vehicle collided with a tourist van coming from Sayalkudi in Ramanathapuram district towards Thoothukudi.

The impact of the collision was severe, leaving no chance of survival for those on the two-wheeler. All five occupants died on the spot. The deceased were identified as Gurusamy (40), Mary (52), Muthulakshmi (48), Mugil Arasan (5) and Sumithran (3).

In response to the tragedy, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin ordered immediate relief assistance of Rs 3 lakh each to the families of the deceased from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.

Six killed in truck-car collision in Dausa

Earlier, in a tragic collision on National Highway 21 in Rajasthan’s Dausa district, six people lost their lives when the car they were traveling in skidded out of control and smashed into a truck after vaulting over the road divider. The impact left the vehicle severely damaged, and it took rescue teams nearly two hours to extricate the victims’ bodies from the wreckage.

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Sikandra police station. All six deceased belonged to Kalakhoh and were on their way back from a wedding celebration. Just 30 minutes before the crash, the group had taken pictures at the event, images that are now circulating widely on social media