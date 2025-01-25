Tamil Nadu: DMK, allies to boycott Governor RN Ravi's tea party on Republic Day

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin with Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi.

The ruling DMK and its allies will not be taking part in State Governor RN Ravi’s tea party on Republic Day, sources said. The Tamil Nadu government’ decision comes a day after DMK allies including Congress, the Left parties and the VCK announced boycotting the 'At Home' reception organised by RN Ravi on the occasion of Republic Day on January 26, alleging he was acting against the interests of the people of the state.

TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai said that ever since his appointment as Governor, Ravi "has been functioning against the interests of the people of Tamil Nadu and the elected government."

"Because of his actions, Vice Chancellors could not be appointed to universities. He is delaying, without approving Assembly bills that have been adopted unanimously," he said in a post on X.

Protesting against these, the Congress MLAs will boycott the 'At Home' reception and the tea party hosted at the Raj Bhavan, the state Congress chief, also a legislator, added. The state units of the CPI(M) and CPI, and Thol Thirumavalavan-led Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) also announced boycotting the event, alleging Ravi was not discharging his duties as a Governor.

Notably, DMK allies, including MDMK, had boycotted the event last year too. Ravi and the ruling DMK have been at loggerheads over a number of issues in the state, including NEET. The ruling bloc constituents have also been highly critical of Ravi on a number of issues.

(Wth PTI inputs)