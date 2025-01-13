Tamil Nadu: 31 Bangladeshi nationals arrested for illegally staying in Tirupur

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Image used for representational purposes.

The Coimbatore Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) have arrested 31 Bangladeshi nationals for illegally staying in Tirupur. Acting on a tip-off, several ATS teams led by Superintendent of Police V Badrinarayanan on Saturday conducted searches in rented rooms in various parts of the district where migrant workers have been residing.

Following the searches, 28 were arrested from Rural Palladam area and others from Veerapandi and Nallur in Tirupur city. All of them were working in textile units in Tirupur for the last few months disguised as labourers from West Bengal.