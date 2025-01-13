Monday, January 13, 2025
     
Tamil Nadu: 31 Bangladeshi nationals arrested for illegally staying in Tirupur

ATS teams conducted searches in rented rooms in various parts of Tiurpur in Coimbatore, following which 28 illegal migrants were arrested from Rural Palladam area and others from Veerapandi and Nallur.

Reported By : T Raghavan Edited By : Abhirupa Kundu
Chennai
Published : Jan 13, 2025 16:56 IST, Updated : Jan 13, 2025 16:56 IST
bangladeshi illegal immigrants
Image Source : PTI Image used for representational purposes.

The Coimbatore Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) have arrested 31 Bangladeshi nationals for illegally staying in Tirupur. Acting on a tip-off, several ATS teams led by Superintendent of Police V Badrinarayanan on Saturday conducted searches in rented rooms in various parts of the district where migrant workers have been residing. 

Following the searches, 28 were arrested from Rural Palladam area and others from Veerapandi and Nallur in Tirupur city. All of them were working in textile units in Tirupur for the last few months disguised as labourers from West Bengal.

