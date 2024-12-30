Stalin launches Pudhumai Penn scheme: Check eligibilty, benefits, how to apply online?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday launched the Pudhumai Penn scheme in Thoothukudi, extending it to female students studying in government-aided schools. The scheme will be providing Rs 1,000 per month to female students studying in Tamil medium schools from Class 6 to Class 12, the Directorate of Information and Public Relations said.

The Pudhumai Penn scheme will also benefit students joining higher education Under the Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Memorial Higher Education Guarantee Scheme which comes under the Department of Social Welfare and Women's Rights Tamilnadu.