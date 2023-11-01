'Karnataka govt thinks as if they are locked in fight with enemy country': TN Minister on Cauvery water issue

Follow us on Image Source : @KATPADIDMK Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan

Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan has slammed the Karnataka government over the Cauvery water issue saying no other regime in the state has been so obstinate as the incumbent one for releasing the river water to the neighbouring state.

The Tamil Nadu minister while interacting with reporters on the Cauvery issue said that the present government in Karnataka 'think' as if they were locked in a fight with an 'enemy' country.

"So far, no other regime in Karnataka had been so obstinate (on release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu)," he said.

Everybody is bound by the directives of the Supreme Court. But, when a state government itself does not comply with its directions, it is not good for democracy.

From June 1, 2023 to October 26, 2023 Karnataka should have released to Tamil Nadu 140 tmc ft water. However, only 56.4 tmc ft was released and there is a shortfall of 83.

6 tmc ft.

TN govt to strongly fight Cauvery water matter

The Tamil Nadu government will strongly fight for the release of 14,000 cusecs of Cauvery river water by Karnataka to the state, Duraimurugan said a couple of weeks ago amidst the travails of farmers in the delta districts in saving standing paddy crops.

Farmers dependent only on the water from the Mettur dam have taken up Kuruvai crop (short-term) cultivation in the delta districts and in certain pockets in Thanjavur district, anticipating steady discharge of Cauvery water from neighbouring Karnataka have taken up the Samba (long-duration) paddy crop.

However, their hopes of realising a good yield appears bleak owing to the water level in the Mettur reservoir nearing dead storage.

Besides agriculture, water from the dam caters to the drinking water requirement in the districts.

ALSO READ | MK Stalin writes to Jaishankar seeking release of 37 Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan navy