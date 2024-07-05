Fire at under-construction new Air Traffic Control at Madurai airport

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI Fire breaks out at new Air Traffic Control at Madurai airport.

Tamil Nadu: A fire broke out in the under-construction new Air Traffic Control (ATC) cum Technical block at Madurai airport on Friday afternoon. According to reports, no casualties or injuries were reported, Muthu Kumar, Madurai Airport director informed.

Last week on Friday, the Delhi airport, the country's busiest airport, witnessed the collapse of a roof at Terminal 1 amid heavy rains that killed one person, prompting the government to order a detailed probe and an inspection of the structural strength of all airports.

The shutdown of Terminal 1 (T1), which handles domestic services of IndiGo and SpiceJet at the Delhi airport, also resulted in more than 100 flight cancellations, leading to the disruption of travel plans of passengers and the authorities decided to shift flights from the terminal to T2 and T3.

In the wake of the flight cancellations, the civil aviation ministry asked airlines to ensure that there is no abnormal surge in airfares for Delhi flights.

Structural engineers from IIT Delhi have been asked to immediately assess the partial collapse of a canopy at the old departure forecourt of T1 at the Delhi airport that killed one person and injured at least six people.

In another similar incident on Saturday, a portion of a fabric canopy erected at the pick-up and drop area of the Rajkot International Airport collapsed on Saturday after heavy rains, officials said. Nobody was injured in the incident, they said.

The accident, which comes days after similar incidents in Delhi and Jabalpur, gave the opposition Congress an opportunity to target the ruling BJP.

In a post on X, the Rajkot airport authorities said that water accumulation was observed on the city side of the canopy at the terminal building at 11.40 am due to heavy rains.

“As we came to know about it we gave the information to the civil works department and the area beneath was cordoned off,” said Rajkot International Airport in the post. The international airport is located at Hirasar, about 30 km from Rajkot city.