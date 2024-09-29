Tamil Nadu CM Stalin urges Centre to secure release of 17 fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday (September 29) urged the Centre to take swift action following the arrest of 17 Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy. In a letter to External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, the Tamil Nadu CM informed that the fishermen were apprehended along with their two boats near Neduntheevu after venturing out from the Rameswaram fish landing centre on September 28.

Tamil Nadu CM expresses distress

Significantly, Tamil Nadu CM Stalin in his letter, while expressing concern over the continued detention of Indian fishermen by the neighbouring island authorities, also noted that the present situation has caused a significant distress and uncertainty for coastal communities in Tamil Nadu. "The detention of fishermen and confiscation of their boats is a serious issue that affects the livelihoods of many families," Stalin wrote.

He further reiterated his call for swift diplomatic actions to resolve the persistent issue. "Concrete steps must be taken to prevent the repeated arrests of our fishermen. I have raised this matter multiple times, including in a memorandum submitted to the prime minister on September 27, 2024," Stalin said.

About the memorandum

Moreover, according to the Tamil Nadu CM’s memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as of September 23, 2024, 145 Indian fishermen and 191 fishing boats were in captive with Sri Lankan authorities—the highest number in the past seven years.

