Kallakurichi Assembly Polls 2026: Seat profile, past winners, margin and candidates

Chennai:

The Kallakurichi Assembly constituency is one of the 234 constituencies in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 80 of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. Kallakurichi is not a general seat and is reserved for the Scheduled Castes.

The constituency is located in the Kallakurichi district. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Vijay's TVK, and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Kallakurichi Assembly constituency comes under the Kallakurichi Lok Sabha constituency. In 2024, D Malaiyarasan of the DMK won from the seat.

In the 2021 assembly elections, M Senthilkumar of the AIADMK won the seat by defeating KI Manirathinem of the Congress with a margin of 25,891 votes.

Kallakurichi constituency demographic profile

The Kallakurichi Assembly constituency is a part of the Kallakurichi district. As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,86,621 voters in the Kallakurichi constituency during the 2021 Assembly elections. Out of this, 1,42,145 were male and 1,44,419 were female voters. 57 voters belonged to the third gender.

2394 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Vikravandi in 2021 was 43.

During the 2016 assembly elections, there were a total of 2,64,140 voters in the Kallakurichi constituency. Out of these, 1,32,458 were male and 1,31,661 were female. 21 belonged to the third gender

Kallakurichi Assembly election 2026: Poll date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Kallakurichi Assembly election 2026: Result date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Kallakurichi Assembly election 2026 candidates

The political parties are yet to declare their candidates for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Kallakurichi constituency past winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, M Senthilkumar of the AIADMK won the seat by defeating KI Manirathinem of the Congress by a margin of 25,891 votes. He polled 1,10,643 votes, while Manirathinem got 84,752 votes.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Prabhu A of the ADMK won the seat by defeating Kamaraj P of the DMK with a margin of 4,104 votes.

Year Winner Party 2011 K. Alaguvelu AIADMK 2016 A. Prabhu AIADMK 2021 M. Senthilkumar AIADMK

Kallakurichi voter turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Kallakurichi Assembly constituency was 2,24,601 and the voter turnout was recorded at 78.86 per cent.

In the 2016 elections, total valid votes polled were 2,13,719, and the voter turnout was 80.96 per cent.