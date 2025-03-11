Heavy rain alert for south Tamil Nadu today, these districts to witness downpour Several parts of Tamil Nadu received widespread rainfall on Tuesday, following an orange alert issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai. Heavy showers are expected to continue in select southern districts on Wednesday, March 12, due to a trough over the Bay of Bengal.

Tamil Nadu witnessed widespread rainfall on Tuesday, March 11, with several regions recording heavy showers, following an orange alert issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai. Between 8.30 am and 7.30 pm on Tuesday, Kallakurichi recorded the highest rainfall at 115.5 mm, followed by Ramnad KVK (79 mm), Thiruvarur (69 mm), Nagapattinam (61 mm), Vriddhachalam (60 mm), Parangipettai (46 mm), Adiramapattinam (27 mm), Coimbatore (25 mm), Ariyalur (24 mm), Ranipet (23 mm), and Thoothukudi (14 mm). Mild showers were also reported in parts of Chennai.

Rainfall recorded in Chennai and surrounding areas

Rainfall was also reported across various locations in and around Chennai. Nungambakkam received 17.9 mm, Meenambakkam 12.4 mm, Jaya Engineering College 26.5 mm, Ennore Port 20.5 mm, Mamallapuram 9 mm, Villivakkam (Tiruvallur district) 17 mm, YMCA Nandanam 13.5 mm, Chembarambakkam 12.5 mm, and Poonamallee 11.5 mm.

Heavy rain forecast for March 12 in southern districts

According to the RMC, the rainfall is being caused by a trough of low pressure over the southwest Bay of Bengal off the Tamil Nadu coast, extending up to 1.5 km above sea level. Under its influence, isolated heavy rain is likely in Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts on Wednesday, March 12. Cloudy skies are expected to persist across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry till Wednesday morning. The Met department also predicted isolated very heavy rain in Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi districts.

Other areas on alert for heavy rain

Heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places in Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai districts and the Karaikal region till Wednesday morning. In Chennai and surrounding areas, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy. Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely in some parts of the city.