Virudhunagar Assembly Polls 2026: Seat profile, past winners, margin and candidates

The Virudhunagar Assembly constituency is one of the 234 constituencies in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 206 of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Vijay's TVK, and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Virudhunagar Assembly constituency comes under the Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency. In 2021, Seenivasan ARR of the DMK won the seat by defeating Pandurangan G of the BJP with a margin of 21339 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Congress candidate Manickam Tagore won from the Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency with a margin of 4,379 votes by defeating Vijayaprabhakaran of the DMDK.

Virudhunagar Constituency Demographic Profile

The Virudhunagar Assembly constituency is a part of the Virudhunagar district. As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,24,099 voters in the Virudhunagar constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,09,582 were male and 1,14,471 were female voters. 46 voters belonged to the third gender. 1523 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Virudhunagar in 2021 was 348 (342 men and 6 women).

During the 2016 assembly elections, there were a total of 2,08,304 voters in the Virudhunagar constituency, out of which 1,03,127 were male and 1,05,142 were female. 35 voters belonged to the third gender. 1523 postal votes were cast in the constituency in 2016. The number of service voters stood at 382 (271 men and 111 women).

Virudhunagar Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Virudhunagar Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

Virudhunagar Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties are yet to declare their candidates for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Virudhunagar Constituency past winners (Candidates and Parties)

In 2016, Seenivasan A.R.R of the DMK defeated ADMK candidate Kalanithi.K to win the seat with a margin of 2870 (1.87 per cent) votes.

2016: Seenivasan A R R (DMK)

2011: Pandiarajan K (DMDK)

2006: Varadharajan R (MDMK)

2001: Damodaran S (TMC)(M)

1996: Seenivasan, A R R (DMK)

1991: Sanjay Ramaswamy ICS(SCS)

Virudhunagar Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Ramanathapuram Assembly constituency was 1,60,147 or 72.19 per cent. In 2016, the voter turnout was recorded at 73.71 per cent and the total number of votes cast were 1,53,347.