Udhayanidhi Stalin says he is Kalaignar's grandson, won't apologise on Sanatana row

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday stated that he will not apologise for his controversial remarks advocating the "eradication" of Sanatana Dharma, saying that the remarks were aimed at addressing allegedly repressive practices towards women. The DMK leader went on to say that his words were misinterpreted, leading to the controversy that erupted in September 2023.

Addressing an event in Dindigul, Udhayanidhi said that women did not have the right, once upon a time, to even step out of their homes and also to go to schools. Reformist leader 'Periyar' EV Ramasamy raised his voice against all such discriminatory practices.

The Deputy CM said he followed Periyar, Dravidian icon CN Annadurai and late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi and uttered only what such leaders had said in the past.

Udhaynidhi presided over the self-respect marriage of Andichami (son of party leader Natham M A Andi Ambalam, a former MLA) with Radha Devi in Dindigul. "Case has been filed against me not only in Tamil Nadu but in several courts in India," he said without making a direct reference to his Sanatana dharma related comment.

Furthermore, the Dy CM said such petitions against him in courts were based on 'distortions, which he 'did not say,' but was presented as if he had said so.

"I was asked to apologise in court. If I make a comment, that is it. I am facing the case in court, I am the grandson of Kalaignar (late Chief Minister Karunanidhi), I will not tender apology," he said on October 21.

Though Udhayanidhi had already said that there was no question of him apologising for his Sanatana comment, he has now reiterated his position after recently assuming office as Deputy CM.

Also the DMK youth wing secretary, Udhayanidhi, alleging that many people were attempting to 'thrust Hindi' on Tamil Nadu through several ways, he appealed to the newlyweds to choose 'beautiful Tamil names' for their to-be born children.

