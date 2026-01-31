Telangana mid-day meal scare: 38 students hospitalised in Khammam Officials said 10 children are in serious condition, while the others are being treated and monitored. The incident took place at the Bodiyathanda Government Primary School in Konijerla mandal, Khammam district.

Another case of suspected food poisoning has been reported from Telangana, where 38 students of a government primary school were hospitalised after eating the mid-day meal on Friday. Officials said 10 children are in serious condition, while the others are being treated and monitored. The incident took place at the Bodiyathanda Government Primary School in Konijerla mandal, Khammam district.

Soon after eating the meal, students began complaining of vomiting, diarrhoea and stomach pain. Alarmed villagers, parents and school staff rushed the affected children to the Khammam Government Hospital. Doctors said all students are currently under treatment and their condition is being closely watched.

Sangareddy incident a day earlier

The Khammam incident comes just one day after a similar case in Sangareddy district, where around 22 students were hospitalised on January 29 after consuming sambar and rice during lunch at a government primary school. According to police, the children complained of stomach pain and discomfort shortly after the meal and were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital.

“All the students are stable and are expected to be discharged soon,” a police official from Narayanked said, adding that no formal complaints had been received from parents. Authorities said the exact cause of the illness is still under investigation. Food samples may be tested, and officials are closely monitoring the situation to prevent further incidents.

In another incident earlier this month, more than 33 students fell ill after consuming mid-day meals at the Odakkalpalayam Government Middle School near Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. The incident occurred on January 4 under the Sultanpet Union. Students complained of severe stomach pain and vomiting and were rushed to private hospitals in Sultanpet and nearby areas for treatment.

Inquiry ordered, safety concerns grow

Following the Tamil Nadu case, the Block Development Officer inspected the school and ordered checks on the quality of food served. Police also launched an investigation.