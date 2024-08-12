Tamil Nadu: Five students dead, two injured after lorry collided with car in Tiruvallur

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representative Image

In a tragic accident, five students died after a lorry collided with a car on the Chennai-Tirupati National Highway near Thiruthani in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur on Monday. Two people have also been injured in the accident. As per the KK Chatram police, the students were travelling in the car during the collision with a lorry while on the highway.

The police said that the students belonged to a private university. The officials said that an investigation into the accident case is underway.

Four law students die in road accident in Chennai

In a similar incident on August 2, four students of a law college near Chennai died while another sustained grievous injuries after the car in which they were travelling overturned near Padur. Three students, including two women, died on the spot while another woman succumbed at a private hospital in Chennai.

The group of five students were proceeding to Kelambakkam from Kovalam on August 1 evening when the driver suddenly lost control of the vehicle and it veered off the road and overturned. Three of the students trapped inside the vehicle died, police said. The passersby who noticed the incident managed to extricate two students from the overturned car and admitted them to a private hospital in Chennai.

(With PTI Inputs)

