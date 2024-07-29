Police shoot at, nab suspect in BJP Tamil Nadu functionary murder case

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representational Image

Amid the uproar over the killing of BJP district secretary Sevalkumar in Sivaganga by unidentified assailants on the night of July 27, Tamil Nadu Police on Monday said that a suspect detained in connection with the case attacked a police officer in a bid to flee but was nabbed and shot by the police.

Speaking about the incident, an official said the suspect was among the five detainees held by the police in connection with the brutal murder of the BJP leader. They said that as police were interrogating him, he attacked them in a bid to flee. "But the alert police foiled his attempt by opening fire and nabbing him," they added.

The official also informed that the murder suspect and a sub-inspector of police who sustained injuries were admitted to the Sivaganga Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.

'Tamil Nadu has become the capital of murders'

Meanwhile, following the killing of the BJP leader, opposition leaders have renewed their criticism of the state's law and order situation. K. Annamalai, the state BJP President, condemned the killing, alleging that Tamil Nadu has turned into the "capital of murders" under the DMK regime.

"Ever since the DMK came to power, Tamil Nadu has become the capital of murders. Anti-social elements have no fear of the government or the police. The Chief Minister, who controls the police to maintain law and order, is merely running a political drama," Annamalai stated.

"Never in history has there been such a dire situation where the police have been turned into a mercenary department, and the people of the entire state have risked their lives for the sake of a single family...Stalin must introspect whether he has the moral right to continue as Chief Minister," he added.

Significantly, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, representing the constituency, claimed there was no political motive behind the murder. He stated that he had discussed the incident with the Sivaganga district superintendent, who confirmed that it was a result of personal enmity between the parties involved and assured that the culprits would be apprehended soon.

About the Incident

Sivaganga BJP District Secretary Sevalkumar was returning home on a two-wheeler from his brick kiln on Saturday when unidentified assailants attacked and killed him. According to available information, passersby saw Sevalkumar's body soaked in blood and informed the police. The police reached the spot and found that Sevalkumar had died. His body was taken to the government hospital for further examination.

