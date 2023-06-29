Tamil Nadu Governor dismisses jailed Minister V Senthil Balaji from cabinet over corruption charges

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK/SENTHIL BALAJI Tamil Nadu Governor dismisses jailed V Senthil Balaji from Council of Ministers

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Thursday dismissed jailed DMK leader V Senthil Balaji from the Council of Ministers with immediate effect. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested the Minister in an alleged cash-for-jobs scam case in the transport department.

"Minister V Senthil Balaji is facing serious criminal proceedings in a number of cases of corruption including taking cash for jobs and money laundering...Under these circumstances, Governor has dismissed him from the Council of Ministers with immediate effect," Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan said in a statement.

Balaji was arrested on June 14 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in an alleged cash-for-jobs scam. The scam is set to have allegedly taken place when he handled the transport department in the J Jayalalithaa-led AIADMK government. He is now Minister without Portfolio after those handled by him were re-allocated to his cabinet colleagues Thangam Thennarasu and S Muthusamy.

ED raids Balaji’s premises

Earlier, the ED conducted searches against Balaji and some others as part of a money laundering investigation and held multi-city searches. The raids were carried out at Balaji's premises in state capital Chennai and his native Karur. Besides these, ED officials also searched the house of a Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) lorry contractor in Erode district. State-run TASMAC is the retailer of liquor in Tamil Nadu. Balaji also held the Prohibition and Excise portfolio.

The Supreme Court had earlier allowed police and ED to probe into an alleged cash-for-jobs scam against Balaji, who was earlier with the AIADMK. He was Transport Minister in the late Jayalalithaa-led Cabinet. The ED conducted the searches under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said.