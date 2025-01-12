National Anthem row: Tamil Nadu Governor reacts to CM Stalin's 'childish' barb, says arrogance not good'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, CM MK Stalin

The Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan, on Sunday, lambasted Chief Minister M K Stalin after he described Governor RN Ravi as 'childish' for not delivering his address to the Assembly recently. The Raj Bhawan said that such arrogance is not good.

In a social media post on X, Raj Bhavan said that people will not tolerate any "brazen insult" to the country and the Constitution. The post read, "Thiru @mkstalin asserts that insisting on due respect to the National Anthem and doing fundamental duties enshrined in the Constitution is "absurd" and "childish".

"Thanks for betraying the true intentions of the coalition of interests and ideologies to which he is a leader that does not accept and respect Bharat as a nation and Her Constitution. Such arrogance is not good," the post added.

"Please do not forget that Bharat is the supreme Mother and the Constitution the supreme faith for her children. They will not like or tolerate such brazen insult," the statement further added.

What did Stalin say?

The Governor's response came a day after Stalin alleged that he was unable to "digest" that the state was developing and his decision not to address the Assembly was "childish". On January 6, Governor Ravi left the Assembly without delivering the customary address. Later, the Raj Bhavan said he left 'in deep anguish' as the national anthem wasn't played.

Earlier in 2022, Ravi delivered his address without altering the speech. But in the following three years, he avoided delivering his customary address citing 'absurd' reasons, the Chief Minister had told the state Assembly on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ | Tamil Nadu: Opposition parties AIADMK, DMDK boycott Erode Assembly bypoll, accuse DMK of threatening voters