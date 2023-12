Follow us on Image Source : ANI Boat anchored at Rameswaram's Pamban catches fire

A massive fire broke out in a fishing boat anchored at Rameswaram's Pamban. Soon after receiving calls about the incident, the fire brigade officials rushed to the spot and initiated firefighting operations.

The visuals showed that the boat turned into a ball of fire soon after catching the flames.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited.