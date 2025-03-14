From regional to national: Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai highlights wider impact of One Nation, One Election Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai has underlined the broader benefits of the One Nation, One Election (ONOE) proposal, highlighting its potential to bridge regional and national political thinking.

BJP’s Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai has said that the One Nation, One Election (ONOE) initiative could significantly reshape India’s political landscape by encouraging regional parties to think nationally and national parties to understand regional dynamics better. He cited a 2017 NITI Aayog analysis that underscored these potential outcomes in a culturally diverse country like India. “ONOE is not just about elections—it’s about the larger mission and logistical dynamics involved in conducting elections across India,” Annamalai said. He described the difficult terrains election officials face, including ferrying EVMs through forests and naxal-hit areas, calling it a testament to India’s robust democratic commitment.

Historical roots and expert backing

Annamalai traced the origins of the ONOE concept back to 1932, referencing the Franchise Committee Report, which advocated a single electoral roll. He also cited key reports such as the 1983 Election Commission report and the 1999 Law Commission recommendations, which highlighted the need for synchronised elections to reduce administrative and voter confusion.

He noted that political support has grown over time, pointing to the 2019 all-party meeting where 16 of 19 parties backed the proposal. “This isn’t a new idea—it has matured over decades through consultation and consensus,” Annamalai added.

JPC discussions and legal viewpoints

Meanwhile, the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) reviewing the ONOE Bill is set to hear legal experts, including senior advocate Harish Salve and Attorney General R Venkataramani, on March 17. At a recent meeting, former CJI Ranjan Gogoi and former Delhi HC Chief Justice Rajendra Menon presented legal insights to committee members. JPC Chairperson PP Chaudhary said all members are working in the national interest. “Through these deliberations, doubts are being clarified. We are committed to strengthening democracy,” he said.

BJP MP Bhartruhari Mahtab said discussions were fruitful, while others raised concerns about the affordability and practicality of simultaneous polls. Critics also questioned whether the proposal might favour the ruling party. Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, former Law Commission Chairperson, defended the proposal, arguing that it aims to ensure electoral stability and reduce disruptions.

Opposition pushback and ongoing review

While the government believes simultaneous elections will cut costs and logistical hurdles, several opposition parties—including Congress, TMC, and DMK—have opposed the bill, calling it undemocratic and biased. The Constitution Amendment Bill is currently under detailed review by the JPC. The Union Cabinet had accepted the recommendations of the High-Level Committee on ONOE in September 2024, and the JPC held its first meeting on January 8 this year.