Kumari Ananthan, senior Congress leader, dies at 93 | Tamil Nadu CM, other leaders pay tribute Senior Congress leader and former TNCC president Kumari Ananthan passed away at the age of 93 after a brief illness. A staunch Gandhian, Ananthan had a long political career, having served as both MP and MLA.

Chennai: Veteran Congress leader and former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president Kumari Ananthan passed away at the age of 93 following a brief illness, his family said on Tuesday. A staunch Gandhian known for his long-standing commitment to public service, Ananthan breathed his last due to age-related health complications.

His daughter, BJP leader and former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, had to cut short her participation in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent event in Rameswaram—held for the inauguration of the new Pamban Bridge—after her father’s condition worsened.

Ananthan’s mortal remains have been placed at Tamilisai’s residence in Saligramam, Chennai, for political leaders, well-wishers, and the public to pay their last respects. Several prominent figures, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, visited the house to offer condolences.

BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai paid tribute, stating, "The death of Kumari Ananthan, a staunch nationalist, is a loss for Tamil Nadu and the literary world."

Life and political career

Kumari Ananthan had a distinguished political career, having served as both a Member of Parliament and a Member of the Legislative Assembly.

He was first elected to the Lok Sabha from the Nagercoil constituency in 1977, and later became an MLA from Thiruvottiyur in 1980.

Deeply rooted in the Gandhian tradition, Ananthan also served as the chairperson of the Tamil Nadu Palm Tree Workers Welfare Board during the tenure of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

He was the father of Tamilisai Soundararajan, and his younger brother, the late H. Vasanthakumar, was also an MP from Kanyakumari.

His nephew, Vijay Vasanth, currently represents the Kanyakumari constituency in the Lok Sabha.

Ananthan’s passing marks the end of an era for Tamil Nadu politics, where he was respected across party lines for his principled public life and contributions to social welfare.

(With agency inputs)