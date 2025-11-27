KA Sengottaiyan, former nine-term AIADMK MLA, joins TVK in presence of Vijay ahead of Tamil Nadu polls KA Sengottaiyan, a seasoned politician with a long-standing career, was first elected as an MLA in 1977. Throughout his career, he built a strong support base in western Tamil Nadu. He was a staunch supporter of Jayalalithaa during the AIADMK split and earned recognition as a trusted strategist.

KA Sengottaiyan, Veteran politician and nine-time MLA, recently expelled from the AIADMK due to his alliance with expelled leaders and calls for party unity, has officially joined the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Thursday (Novemer 27). The entry ceremony, held in the presence of TVK president and actor Vijay, saw Sengottaiyan along with his supporters formally align with the new party.

Expulsion from AIADMK and reasons

KA Sengottaiyan was expelled by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for engaging with leaders who had been removed from the party and challenging the current leadership. Sengottaiyan had earlier advocated for the re-induction of expelled leaders, stating that such unity was crucial for the party’s electoral success. His stance was welcomed by factions opposed to the Palaniswami leadership but led to his ouster on grounds of disloyalty and breach of party discipline.

Joining TVK with actor Vijay

I warmly welcome brother Sengottaiyan: Vijay

On Former Tamil Nadu Minister KA Sengottaiyan joins TVK, party chief and Actor Vijay said, "Sengottaiyan joined with MGR’s at the age of 20, having earned his trust. At that young age, he took on the significant responsibility of becoming an MLA. Within that movement, he was someone trusted by both the great leaders MGR and Jayalalithaa in the political arena. After having remained in the same movement for 50 years, I warmly welcome brother Sengottaiyan along with everyone who has joined him to work with us, with the confidence that his political experience and decades of field work will be a great strength to our Tamil Nadu Vetri Kazhagam."

Political implications

Sengottaiyan’s departure from AIADMK and induction into TVK highlight the widening factional rifts in Tamil Nadu politics ahead of upcoming elections. His experience as a seasoned legislator and his substantial support base could influence dynamics within the Tamil political landscape, possibly affecting AIADMK’s strength and electoral alliances.

Veteran politician KA Sengottaiyan, a nine-time MLA from Kullampalayam village near Gobichettipalayam in Erode district, was expelled from AIADMK in October 2025. The expulsion followed accusations that he maintained contact with previously expelled leaders, violating party discipline and damaging the party’s reputation. Sengottaiyan criticized AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami’s leadership, calling him a dictator who acted against party laws, stating that he was not given a proper notice or chance to explain before being expelled.

Legal challenge and stand against EPS

After his expulsion, Sengottaiyan announced intentions to legally challenge the decision, asserting his continued loyalty to AIADMK’s foundational leaders despite being sidelined. He accused Palaniswami of weakening the party and acting in coordination with opposition forces. Meanwhile, Palaniswami defended the expulsion as lawful and necessary to protect party integrity.

Long political career and support base

KA Sengottaiyan resigned as MLA amid speculation and soon officially joined the Thamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) in an event graced by TVK president and Tamil cinema star Actor Vijay. Sengottaiyan brought many supporters with him, signaling a major political shift and adding influence to the emerging regional party, potentially reshaping the Tamil Nadu political landscape ahead of the next elections.