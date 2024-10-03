Isha Foundation moves Supreme Court over Madras High Court direction

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Adiyogi - The Source of Yoga Sadhguru Sannidhi.

In a significant development, the Supreme Court has announced that it will engage directly with two women associated with the Isha Foundation in an online session, following a contentious police operation at the organisation’s Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. Chief Justice DY Chandrachud emphasised that such institutions should not be subjected to police or military intrusion.

During the online session, one of the women affirmed that she and her sister were residing at the ashram of their own volition, asserting that harassment from their father had persisted for the past eight years. This legal scrutiny arises from a habeas corpus petition and follows a Madras High Court order requiring a detailed report from the Tamil Nadu government on any criminal cases against the foundation, led by spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, amid allegations of brainwashing and captivity.

Claims of brainwashing and restriction

The inquiry originated from a petition filed by Dr. S. Kamaraj, a retired professor, who alleged that his two daughters, Geetha (42) and Latha Kamaraj (39), were being held against their will at the Isha Yoga Centre. Dr. Kamaraj accused the organization of indoctrinating individuals, converting them into monks, and limiting their communication with their families.

The court raised critical questions regarding the practices of Jaggi Vasudev, the founder of the Isha Foundation. They particularly inquired why he promoted a monastic lifestyle for young women when he had ensured his own daughter's marriage and stable life.

Court proceedings and daughters’ statements

During a recent court hearing, both daughters appeared before Justices S. M. Subramaniam and V. Sivagnanam, asserting that their decision to stay at the foundation was voluntary. However, the judges expressed doubt regarding their claims, highlighting the apparent disconnect between the daughters and their parents.

Justice Sivagnanam pointedly asked, “Why does a person who has successfully married off his own daughter encourage others' daughters to shave their heads and live as hermits?”

Concerns raised by the petitioner and the foundation's response

In his affidavit, Dr. Kamaraj outlined his daughters’ impressive qualifications before joining the foundation. Geetha, who has a postgraduate degree in mechatronics from a well-known UK university, enjoyed a successful career, while Latha, a software engineer, followed her sister to the centre and opted to remain there.

Dr. Kamaraj claimed that the foundation provided substances that impaired his daughters' cognitive abilities and isolated them from family interactions. He also mentioned a recent POCSO case against a doctor affiliated with the foundation as indicative of a troubling pattern of behaviour.

In defence, K. Rajendra Kumar, representing the Isha Foundation, asserted that adults have the right to make their own life choices, arguing that the daughters were not under duress and that the court's inquiry into their personal decisions was unwarranted.

Judicial perspective

Despite the foundation's defence and the statements from the daughters, the court-mandated a detailed report from Additional Public Prosecutor E. Raj Thilak by October 4, 2024. This report is expected to outline any ongoing criminal cases associated with the Isha Foundation.

Justice Subramaniam emphasized the ethical dimensions of the case, questioning the daughters about their relationship with their parents. He remarked, “Claiming to pursue spirituality, don’t you think it’s wrong to neglect your parents?”

Isha Foundation's official statement

In response to the unfolding situation, the Isha Foundation released a statement reiterating that it does not force individuals into marriage or monastic life, stating that these are personal decisions. The organization maintained that the monks presented in court affirmed their voluntary presence at the centre, categorically denying the accusations.

The foundation expressed, “Isha Foundation was established by Sadhguru to promote yoga and spirituality. We believe that individuals have the freedom and wisdom to choose their own paths.”

Continued inquiry and future implications

The police inquiry, involving a substantial number of officers, highlights broader societal concerns regarding the practices of spiritual organisations and the autonomy of their members. The Coimbatore Rural Police will carry on with their investigation, with the next court hearing scheduled to review the findings.

The outcome of this inquiry could have significant implications for the Isha Foundation and similar organisations as they navigate the complex interplay between spiritual guidance and individual freedom.