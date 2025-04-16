Heavy rains lash Chennai, waterlogging reported in many areas | Video Chennai experienced heavy rainfall on Wednesday, bringing much-needed relief from the sweltering heat but also causing significant waterlogging in various parts of the city. The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) deployed teams to clear clogged drains and facilitate water runoff.

Chennai received heavy rainfall on Wednesday, offering relief from the scorching summer heat but triggering waterlogging and traffic disruptions across several parts of the city. Areas such as T. Nagar, Guindy, Vadapalani, Thousand Lights and Parrys reported water accumulation, slowing down traffic during peak hours and causing inconvenience to commuters. Civic authorities were deployed to clear clogged drains and help restore normal movement.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. The regional weather office also warned of above-normal maximum temperatures in parts of the state this week, with the mercury expected to rise by 2–3°C in some areas. Wednesday’s rainfall brought brief but intense showers in several neighbourhoods of Chennai, where summer temperatures have hovered close to 40°C in recent days.

In neighbouring Karnataka, the IMD has forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers at isolated places in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, while dry weather is expected to prevail over Uttara Kannada.

Despite the welcome break from the heat, authorities have advised residents to remain cautious, especially during periods of heavy downpour and lightning.

(With ANI inputs)