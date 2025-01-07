Tuesday, January 07, 2025
     
Erode East Assembly: EC announces date to conduct bypoll for second time in two years | Details

The Erode seat fell vacant last month when the incumbent MLA EVKS Elangovan died due to illness. The voting for the Erode seat will be held on February 5, the same day as for 70 seats of Delhi Assembly.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai Chennai Published : Jan 07, 2025 18:48 IST, Updated : Jan 07, 2025 18:48 IST
erode assembly bypoll
Image Source : PTI/FILE Election Commission of India office

The Election Commission on Tuesday announced the schedule for the Delhi Assembly polls. Along with that, the EC also announced a schedule for bypolls for the Erode Assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu. According to the EC notification, the voting for the Erode seat will take place on February 5 and the result will be declared on February 8.

What necessitated bypoll?

This is the second bypoll announcement to the Erode seat in less than two years. The seat was represented by Congress leader Thirumagan Evera until he died on January 4, 2023. After his demise, his father EVKS Elangovan contested the seat and won the bypoll. On December 14, 2024, Elangovan died due to illness. The seat fell vacant again.

When will nominations start?

As per the EC notification, the filing of nominations will start on January 10 and will continue till January 17. On January 18, the commission will scrutinise the nominations. The nominee could withdraw from the fray till January 20.

Who will contest the seat?

As of now, no party has declared the candidate for the seat. Since the seat was held by Congress, its state unit has expressed willingness to contest the bypoll. However, the CM MK Stalin has said that the decision would be taken after consultations.

