Chennai rains: Will schools stay closed today? IMD issues orange alert for key Tamil Nadu districts

Tamil Nadu districts, including Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, Chennai, and Chengalpattu, will witness heavy rains on Thursday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange warning for these districts, indicating the possibility of severe weather conditions.

School holiday status

So far, there has been no official announcement regarding the closure of schools in the affected districts. Parents and students are advised to contact their school officials for updates on possible holidays.

Recurring closures due to weather

Schools and colleges are already closing intermittently in various states, including Chennai, due to continued heavy rains this month. Local authorities are monitoring the situation closely and may issue additional information depending on the intensity of the rainfall.

Weather Forecast Highlights

According to the IMD’s latest bulletin:

Light to moderate rain is expected in many areas of North Coastal Tamil Nadu and a few areas in the rest of the state.

Thunderstorms and lightning are likely in isolated locations across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

Heavy to very heavy rain is forecasted for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Kanchipuram districts.

Heavy rain is expected at isolated places in Villupuram, Cuddalore districts, and Puducherry.

The Regional Meteorological Department has downgraded its earlier warning of heavy to very heavy rains for Chennai and surrounding districts for Wednesday. The revised forecast now calls for heavy rains in isolated areas of Chennai, Thiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts, while light to moderate rains are expected in parts of north coastal Tamil Nadu and isolated areas.

Development of low-pressure system

The low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal has intensified into a well-marked low-pressure area. It is expected to move northwest towards the north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts within 24 hours, followed by a northward movement along the Andhra Pradesh coast in the next 24 hours.

Rainfall statistics

In the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM on Wednesday, Virudhunagar district recorded significant rainfall:

Rajapalayam : 9 cm

: 9 cm Srivilliputhur : 7 cm

: 7 cm Watrap: 5 cm

Since October 1, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have received 56.5 cm of rainfall, 35% higher than the normal average of 41.87 cm for this period.

The residents are urged to stay up-to-date with the weather and take necessary precautions.

