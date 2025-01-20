Chennai Metro discontinue travel cards, top-up at all stations from April

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Metro

The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) is likely to discontinue the travel card which is called the store value card (CSC) from April this year, as per DT Next report. However, the discontinuation will be implemented in a phased manner at all 41 stations. So far, 11 stations have stopped issuing new cards or top-ups.

These stations include New Washermenpet, Little Mount, Tiruvottiyur Theradi, Kaladipet, Shenoy Nagar, Egmore, Kilpauk, Meenambakkam, Nandanam, OTA-Nanganallur and Tiruvottiy. The reason for the decision is the implementation of the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) last year. Since then, the CMRL has been pandering to discontinue CSC.

For those who have an amount on their card, the CMRL will provide a window to exhaust it. Regarding NCMC, the CMRL has so far issued 4.30 lakh cards in the last 18 months.