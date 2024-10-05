Aircraft from Muscat suffers tyre burst during landing at Chennai airport, passengers safe

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The image has been used for representative purposes only.

An aircraft carrying 146 passengers from Muscat suffered a tyre burst while landing at the international airport in Tamil Nadu's capital Chennai on Saturday. Speaking about the incident, Chennai airport authorities said that all the passengers were safe. The flight had just landed when one of the rear tyres burst, they said.

The return journey of the aircraft has been cancelled and all the passengers have been accommodated in various hotels across the city.

Earlier on Friday, a Madurai-bound Air India flight which departed from Chennai returned to the city due to a technical issue, authorities said. The aircraft had a safe and normal landing, they said. The passengers who had booked tickets on the flight were offered to travel to their respective destinations through alternative arrangements.

"Air India flight AI671 operating from Chennai to Madurai returned to Chennai due to a technical issue. The aircraft had a safe and normal landing at Chennai airport for precautionary checks. Our colleagues on the ground at the airport made every effort to minimise the inconvenience caused to our guests by this unexpected disruption. Alternative arrangements have been made for guests to fly them to their destination at the earliest," an Air India official said.

(With PTI inputs)

