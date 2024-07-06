Wimbledon welcome back Sachin Tendulkar with rousing reception; sporting legends in attendance | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sachin Tendulkar at Royal Box of Centre Court in Wimbledon 2024 on July 6, 2024

Sachin Tendulkar returned to the famous centre court of Wimbledon and received a rousing reception with organisers highlighting his cricket accomplishments on a big screen on Saturday, July 6. The Indian cricket legend was among several sporting stars present in Royal Box for the men's singles third-round clash between the world no.4 Alexander Zverev and home favourite Cameron Norrie.

England's top cricketers Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler also attended the game. The popular football coaches Pep Guardiola and Roy Hodgson and tennis legend Roger Federer also graced the centre court on Saturday.

The announcer called Sachin's name and the spectators at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club rose to pay tribute to his legendary career. Sachin's World Cup 2011 win was displayed on a big screen with the announcement, "The Legend of the game from India, another World Cup winner and all-time top-scorer in cricket history, please welcome Sachin Tendulkar."

Sachin appreciated the crowd with folding hands and waved back at the spectators cheering. The former English football head coach Roy Hodgson approached Sachin and shook his hands in the Royal Box. The Indian cricketer also met Federer and Wimbledon treated fans with a picture of two generational legends of the sport.

Meanwhile, Alexander Zverev registered a fighting 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 win over Norrie to enter the fourth round in front of sporting legends. After the game, the German star realised Pep Guardiola's presence in the stand and jokingly requested the Manchester City coach to return to his favourite club Bayern Munich.

"When I saw Pep I got so nervous for a few games there. Thanks a lot for coming. Bayern Munich needs a coach man. If you’re tired of football you can coach me on the tennis court any time," Zverev said after the game.