When will Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner play their quarterfinals at Australian Open 2026? Check timings Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner are hunting for the Australian Open 2026 title and will be in action in their respective quarterfinals on Wednesday, January 27. Check the timings of their matches here.

New Delhi:

Serb legend Novak Djokovic and two-time defending Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner will be in action on Wednesday, January 28, in their respective quarterfinals as they keep their bid for the title alive.

Djokovic, a 10-time champion at Melbourne Park, is aiming for the elusive 25th Major and become the most prolific player in the history of the sport. The Serb has been in good form at Melbourne Park, having not dropped a set en route to the quarterfinal, where he will face Italian fifth seed Lorenzo Musetti.

Djokovic defeated Pedro Martinez in his first round 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 before outclassing Francesco Maestrelli 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 and Botic van de Zandschulp 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) in the second and third rounds. He got a walkover in the round of 16 after his opponent, Jakub Menšík, pulled out due to an injury.

When will Djokovic be in action in quarterfinal?

Djokovic and Musetti will be in action at the Rod Laver Arena. Their clash is scheduled not before 2:30 p.m. AEDT/9 AM IST. Djokovic is also aiming to win his 103rd match at Melbourne Park, which will put him clear of Roger Federer and at the top of the chart.

Sinner up against Shelton in QF

Meanwhile, Sinner will be up against America's Ben Shelton in his quarterfinal clash on Wednesday. Sinner is the two-time champion at Melbourne Park and is aiming to do a three-peat, something which only Novak Djokovic has done in the Open Era at the Australian Open.

Sinner's path to the quarterfinals has been a bit mixed. He had bagged two sets in the opening round against Hugo Gaston before his French opponent pulled out. Sinner beat James Duckworth 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 in the second round before excessive heat, cramps and a spirited Eliot Spizzirri tested him in the third round, only for the Italian to win 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4. He made light work of compatriot Luciano Darderi in the round of 16, 6-1, 6-3, 7-6 (7-2) to reach the quarterfinal.

When will Sinner be in action?

Sinner and Shelton will also be locking horns at the Rod Laver Arena. Their clash is set to begin not before 7 p.m. AEDT/1:30 PM IST.