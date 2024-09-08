US Open men's singles final live streaming: When and where to watch Jannik Sinner vs Taylor Fritz online?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Jannik Sinner vs Taylor Fritz.

Jannik Sinner and Taylor Fritz will square off against each other in the final of the men's singles at the US Open on Sunday, September 8. Both athletes are in search of their maiden US Open titles.

Sinner has become just the fifth man since the turn of the 21st century to win 22 Grand Slam matches or more in a single season with the other four men being Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Andy Murray.

On the other hand, Fritz has been in imperious form as well and will be in action in his first-ever major final. He is looking forward to the clash against Sinner in the final and wants to play positive tennis in the finale.

“I've always enjoyed playing him,” Fritz was quoted as saying by ATP after his semifinal win over compatriot Frances Tiafoe. “To be honest, I don't think that I'm going to be put in a more stressful situation than I was today than playing in a final. I think today was much more stressful for me than playing the final. I just feel good,” Fritz said. “I have a feeling I'm going to come out and play really well and win. When I play good tennis, I think that level is good enough to win.”

Jannik Sinner vs Taylor Fritz head-to-head record

Sinner and Fritz have only played each other twice. The first meeting between the two came in the round of 16 at the ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells in 2021. Fritz had won that game in straight sets 6-4, 6-3. The second encounter involving the two also came at the ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells two years later in 2023 and Sinner was able to give it back to Fritz in the quarterfinal.

Sinner defeated Fritz 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 to make their overall head-to-head record 1-1.

