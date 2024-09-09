US Open 2024 Prize Money: Jannik Sinner, Aryna Sabalenka earn crores with title finish at flushing meadows

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Aryna Sabalenka and Jannik Sinner.

The US Open 2024 tournament came to a captivating end as Jannik Sinner defeated Taylor Fritz in the men's singles final 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 to clinch his second Grand Slam title. Sinner produced an exhibition of accurate serving and baseline hitting to end the dream run of the local boy.

With the crowd against him, Sinner was expected to falter at some stage during the game but the 23-year-old committed just 19 unforced errors and became the first male player to claim his first two Grand Slam titles in the same season for 47 years.

"This title for me means so much; the last period of my career was not easy. There is my team who supports me every day, the people who are close to me," Sinner was quoted as saying by ATP after his win over Fritz.

"I love tennis, I practise a lot for these kind of stages, but off the court there is a life. I would like to dedicate this title to my aunt who is really not feeling well health-wise. I don't know how much I'll still have her in my life. It's so nice I can still share a positive moment with her."

US Open 2024 Prize Money Distribution:

Sinner won prize money of $3,600,000 which is approximately INR 30,23,18,023.32 crore. Aryna Sabalenka, who won the title in the women's singles category also took the same amount of money ($3,600,000) home.

Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson who clinched the men's doubles title won a prize money of $750,000, approximately INR 6,29,66,106.60 crore, whereas the women's doubles winners Lyudmyla Kichenok and Jeļena "Aļona" Ostapenko also won the same amount of money as their male counterparts.

Last but not least, Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori who secured the mixed-doubles title, claimed a prized money of $200,000, approximately INR 1,67,91,730.00 crore.