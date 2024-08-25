US Open 2024 Live: When and where to watch Djokovic, Alcaraz, Sinner live on TV, online in India?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY US Open defending champions Coco Gauff and Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic will target his record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title at the US Open 2024. Tennis fans around the globe are set to witness some of the biggest battles in the last Grand Slam of the 2024 season starting on Monday in New York City.

All eyes will be on the 24-time Grand Slam winner who scripted history by winning gold at the recent Paris Olympics 2024. Apart from his success in Paris, Djokovic remains without an ATP title in 2024 but is tipped to defend his US Open title.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are also strong contenders after sharing the first three majors of 2024. Alcaraz is chasing his third consecutive Grand Slam title after winning the French Open and Wimbledon. The world no.1 Sinner claimed the Australian Open earlier this year and also clinched the Cincinnati Open title to boost his bid for the US Open 2024.

US Open 2024 final live streaming and telecast

When is the US Open 2024 starting?

The US Open 2024 matches will begin on Monday, August 26 and the final of the men's singles will be played on September 8.

At what time do the US Open 2024 matches begin?

The US Open 2024 matches will begin at 08:30 pm IST.​

US Open 2024 venues

The US Open 2024 matches will be played at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York.

Where can you watch the US Open 2024 matches live on TV?

Indian fans can enjoy a live telecast of all US Open 2024 matches live on the Sony Sports Network TV channels.

Where can you watch the US Open 2024 live online in India?

Indian tennis fans can enjoy the live streaming of the US Open 2024 online on the SonyLiv application and website (premium subscription needed).