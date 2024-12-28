Saturday, December 28, 2024
     
'Tennis integrity right now is awful' - Nick Kyrgios questions ITIA over Sinner-Swiatkek's doping ban escape

"If my physiotherapist contaminated me, and put me in this position, I would probably never talk to the guy again. He had the guy on his team for five months, acting like nothing happened," Nick Kyrgios said about Jannik Sinner's doping case.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Published : Dec 28, 2024 15:59 IST, Updated : Dec 28, 2024 17:20 IST
Nick Kyrgios
Image Source : GETTY Nick Kyrgios returns from injury ahead of Australian Open 2025

Nick Kyrigos launched a fresh attack on the ITIA (International Tennis Integrity Agency) for their stance over recent doping scandals in tennis. The Australian star also criticised the top players Jannilk Sinner and Iga Swiatek for their escape from doping bans that rocked the tennis world in 2024.

Kyrigos is set to return to court from his long-term injury ahead of the Australian Open 2025. He is currently featuring in the Brisbane Open, the first ATP tournament of the 2025 season, and was asked about his views on Sinner and Swiatek's escape from doping bans.

"Two world No.1s both getting done for doping is disgusting for our sport. It's a horrible look," Nick Kyrgios said. "Tennis integrity right now, and everyone knows it, but no one wants to speak about it, it's awful."

"Someone like me ... I would never even in my entire life ever try and dope in this sport. Especially going through an injury like I went through, obviously there are things out there that could speed up healing, help me get back to prime level, help my recovery.

"There's so many things out there that are prohibited in our sport that I could have been doing to get me back quicker ... (but) that's just not who I am. I'm always against that."

More to follow...

