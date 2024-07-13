Djokovic vs Alcaraz live: When and where to watch Wimbledon 2024 singles final live online, on TV in India?

Saturday, July 13, 2024
     
The 25-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic is set to target a record-breaking eighth Wimbledon title but faces a tough challenge against the defending champions Carlos Alcaraz who earned his maiden major title by beating the Serbian at Wimbledon final last season.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: July 13, 2024 19:01 IST
Wimbledon 2024 final live streaming
Image Source : GETTY Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz during the Wimbledon men's singles final in London on July 16, 2023

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are set to clash in the mouth-watering men's singles final of Wimbledon 2024 on Sunday. The Serbian legend and the Spaniard youngster clashed in the final of the 2023 edition where the latter claimed his first-ever Grand Slam title.

The 24-time Grand Slam winner Djokovic is looking at a record-breaking 25th major and his eighth Wimbledon title while Alcaraz will be looking to defend his title at the Centre Court of All England Open in London. Djokovic eased into his 10th Wimbledon final with a dominant win over Lorenzo Musetti and Alcaraz knocked out the world no.5 Daniil Medvedev to enter the final for the consecutive editions.

In the women's singles, the former French Open winner Barbora Krejcikova is facing the rising Italian and the 2024 Roland-Garros runner-up Jasmine Paolini on Saturday, July 13. 

Here are all the details you should know related to the live streaming of Wimbledon 2024 Final:

  • When is the Wimbledon 2024 final starting?

The women's singles final will be played on Saturday, July 3, 2024, and the men's singles final will be played on Sunday, July 14, 2024.

  • At what time does the Wimbledon 2024 begin?

Wimbledon 2024 final games will begin at 2:00 PM local time (London) and 6:30 PM IST.

  • Wimbledon 2024 final venue

Wimbledon 2024 finals will be played at the Centre Court of The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London (Grass Court)

Jasmine Paolini defeats Donna Vekic to become first Italian woman to reach Wimbledon singles final

Novak Djokovic enters 10th Wimbledon final; to face Carlos Alcaraz in rematch of previous edition

Novak Djokovic's violin celebration at Wimbledon 2024 | Explained

  • Where can you watch the Wimbledon 2024 final live on TV?

Indian fans can enjoy a live telecast of the Wimbledon 2024 final on Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports 1 HD (Hindi commentary).

  • Where can you watch the Wimbledon 2024 final online in India?

Indian tennis fans can enjoy the live streaming of the Wimbledon 2024 finals online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

