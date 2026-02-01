Advertisement
  4. Novak DJokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz live score: Alcaraz draws level with Djokovic, thriller loading in AO Final

Novak Djokovic won the opening set comfortably; however, Alcaraz hit back soon to draw level in the second set. A thrilling Australian Open final is on the cards at the moment. Who will win the Australian Open final? Follow for live updates:

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz live Image Source : AP
Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar
Published: , Updated:
Melbourne:

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz lock horns today in the much-awaited Australian Open final at the Rod Laver Arena. Djokovic did the unthinkable to beat Jannik Sinner in a five-set thriller, while Alcaraz defeated a spirited Alexander Zverev, also in five sets. Djokovic has never lost the Australian Open final in 10 attempts and will be aiming to win the event for the 11th time. Alcaraz, meanwhile, is featuring in the AO Final for the first time in his career.

Djokovic is also leading Alcaraz 5-4 in the head-to-head records, and the two players are facing each other in the final of a Grand Slam event for the first time since 2024, when they faced in Wimbledon. As far as the last five matches are concerned, Djokovic won thrice while Alcaraz emerged victorious on two occasions. Who will come up trumps today? Follow for live updates:

 

  • 3:27 PM (IST)Feb 01, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Carlos Alcaraz wins 2nd set!!

    If it was Djokovic in the first set, winning 6-2, Alcaraz has hit back in the second set with the same margin. Some exceptional tennis is on right now at the Rod Laver Arena. 

  • 3:24 PM (IST)Feb 01, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Alcaraz breaks again!!

    Carlos Alcaraz breaks Djokovic again and this final is moving on at a fast pace. Alcaraz is leading 5-2. He is serving for a set now

  • 3:18 PM (IST)Feb 01, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Alcaraz makes it 4-2!!

    Carlos Alcaraz holds on to make it 4-2!! Can the Spaniard continue his good job or the veteran will storm back?

  • 3:16 PM (IST)Feb 01, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Djokovic holds on!!

    Novak Djokovic holds on to make it 3-2 in the second set. He is keen to break Alcaraz's serve now. Who will come up trumps?

  • 3:05 PM (IST)Feb 01, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Alcaraz breaks Djokovic's serve!

    The Spaniard champion strikes back!! He breaks Djokovic's serve now and makes it 2-1 with his own serve coming up. Can he hold on to his own serve now? 

  • 3:03 PM (IST)Feb 01, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Alcaraz holds on!!!

    Alcaraz holds on in his opening serve of the second set. He will have to break Djokovic's serve to have any chance of winning the second set. Who will win this set?

  • 2:57 PM (IST)Feb 01, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Djokovic holds on in second set!!

    Novak Djokovic has started the second set on a high note. Alcaraz came close but the Serbian is at his best today for the summit clash and he is leading 1-0 now.

  • 2:50 PM (IST)Feb 01, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Djokovic wins!!!

    Novak Djokovic has sealed the first set 6-2. He broke Alcaraz thrice in this set and he has turned back the clock in this set with his exceptional tennis. Is he touching his peak now? Let's see if he can continue doing the same in the second set.

  • 2:35 PM (IST)Feb 01, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Djokovic turning back time!

    Djokovic looks incredible in the early stages of the first set, wins the third game, and is in a commanding position here against Alcaraz. The Spaniard is still searching for answers against the Serbian legend.

  • 2:26 PM (IST)Feb 01, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    2-1 it is!!

    Novak Djokovic breezed past Alcaraz in this game. He didn't give a single point and took a 2-1 lead in the first set. Alcaraz to serve now. Can he hold on to his serve?

  • 2:23 PM (IST)Feb 01, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Carlos Alcaraz levels

    Carlos Alcaraz holds on to his serve now. Another dominant service game from the Spaniard. Both players are making it tough for the other to break the serve. Who will break first? Let's see

  • 2:20 PM (IST)Feb 01, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Novak Djokovic holds on!!

    Novak Djokovic holds on to his serve to start the match. It didn't take him much time as he took a 40-0 lead quickly. Alcaraz hit back for a bit but eventually, the Serbian prevailed to take a 1-0 lead.

  • 2:16 PM (IST)Feb 01, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Head to Head record

    Novak Djokovic has won five out of nine matches so far against Alcaraz. The Spaniard, meanwhile, has won four matches against the Serbian. Can he draw level today or will it Djokovic, at 38, winning the Australian Open for 11th time in his career? Let's see

  • 2:14 PM (IST)Feb 01, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Australian Open Men's final. It is the much-awaited face-off and both players are coming into this game after playing five-set thrillers against their respective opponents in the semifinal. Win predictor is showing Alcaraz has 59% chance to win the final. Can Djokovic come up trumps today?

