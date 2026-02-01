Live Novak DJokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz live score: Alcaraz draws level with Djokovic, thriller loading in AO Final Novak Djokovic won the opening set comfortably; however, Alcaraz hit back soon to draw level in the second set. A thrilling Australian Open final is on the cards at the moment. Who will win the Australian Open final? Follow for live updates:

Melbourne:

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz lock horns today in the much-awaited Australian Open final at the Rod Laver Arena. Djokovic did the unthinkable to beat Jannik Sinner in a five-set thriller, while Alcaraz defeated a spirited Alexander Zverev, also in five sets. Djokovic has never lost the Australian Open final in 10 attempts and will be aiming to win the event for the 11th time. Alcaraz, meanwhile, is featuring in the AO Final for the first time in his career.

Djokovic is also leading Alcaraz 5-4 in the head-to-head records, and the two players are facing each other in the final of a Grand Slam event for the first time since 2024, when they faced in Wimbledon. As far as the last five matches are concerned, Djokovic won thrice while Alcaraz emerged victorious on two occasions. Who will come up trumps today? Follow for live updates: