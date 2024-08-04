Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz head-to-head record ahead of clash for gold at Paris Olympics

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.

DNovak Djokovic's quest for a gold medal at the Summer Games has brought him to the men's singles final at the Paris Olympics and the world No. two is just one step away from achieving it. The 24-time Grand Slam winner needs to win the Paris Olympic gold medal to complete a career golden slam but finds a worthy opponent in the form of Carlos Alcaraz in his way.

While Alcaraz is still young and will have enough opportunities in the future to win an Olympic gold, Paris may well be Djokovic's last chance to win an Olympic gold as he is already in the twilight of his career.

The Roland Garros Stadium will witness the mouthwatering clash on Sunday (August 4) and fans of the sport are expected to mark their attendance in large numbers. Djokovic has already mentioned that competing in the final at the Olympics is a "big deal" and is happy to have secured a medal for Serbia in the ongoing edition.

"This dream is long lived and fought for. I wanted to compete in the finals of Olympic games for such a long time. Representing my country at a global event is a huge privilege and honor that I cherish. Serbia will have a medal on Sunday!!! Ideeeemooooo," Djokovic posted after securing his berth in the men's singles final.

However, Djokovic will have his task cut out in the summit clash as Alcaraz is in superb form and has a liking to the clay court.

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz head-to-head record

Both Novak Djokovic and Alcaraz have played against each other six times and the head-to-head record is even-steven. Both players have won three matches each and therefore the gold medal match is not expected to be a one-sided affair. The match will start at around 3:30 PM IST.