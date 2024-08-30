Friday, August 30, 2024
     
'My heart dies every time I lose': Naomi Osaka on US Open heartbreak after loss to Karolina Muchova

The World No. 88 and four-time Grand Slam champion was left stunned after Karolina Muchova overpowered her in the second round of the ongoing US Open while playing at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

Naomi Osaka.

Four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka suffered a heartbreaking exit from the US Open after she lost in straight sets 6-3, 7-6 (7-5) to Karolina Muchova.

Osaka was making a comeback to the US Open after missing last year's edition following the birth of her daughter Shai.

The Japanese athlete was crestfallen after the loss and admitted that she takes "these losses personally".

"It's a little rough because I do take these losses really personally. It's like a dramatic word, but I feel like my heart dies every time I lose," Osaka said after the loss to Muchova.

"I've been trying to be more mature and learn and talk more about them."

Osaka had started her campaign in fine fashion as she defeated Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets 6-3, 6-2. It was her first top-10 victory in over four years.

However, Osaka failed to keep up the momentum and looked under the pump after Muchova got into her groove.

"It's been a little difficult because obviously, I can only gauge how I'm doing by results. Like, I feel faster. I feel better, but I lost in the second round. So it's a little rough," Osaka added.

"But, also, it's been fun playing a lot of tournaments. It's been a commitment for sure, but I've been able to go to different cities that I've never been to."

On the other hand, the win over Osaka has propelled Muchova to the third round. She has made a comeback after a wrist injury put her out of action for 10 months following her semifinal appearance at the Flushing Meadows in 2023. Muchova will square off against Anastasia Potapova in the third round

"This year, the biggest win for me is that I could play again. I'm really grateful I am able to play tennis and I made it here," Muchova said.

