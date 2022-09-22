Laver Cup, Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Federer, Nadal doubles match on TV, online in India

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Here's all you need to know about Roger Federer farewell match

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will pair up in doubles event at the Laver Cup 2022 on Friday. It will Federer's farewell event and he will team up with Nadal against the duo of U.S. Open semifinalist Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock.

The singles matches will be two-time Grand Slam runner-up Casper Ruud against Jack Sock, 2021 French Open finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas against Diego Schwartzman during the day session, and three-time major champion Andy Murray against Alex de Minaur at night, before the Federer-Nadal doubles match.

Live Streaming details

When is Laver Cup 2022?

Laver Cup 2022 is scheduled from 23rd of September to 25th of September.

Where can you watch Laver 2022 on TV in India?

The event will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch the Laver Cup 2022 online in India?

The tournament will be streamed live on Sony LIV app.

At what time and when does Laver Cup 2022 start in India?

The tournament will begin at match will begin at 5:00 PM IST, Friday (23rd September)

Where is the Laver Cup 2022 being played?

O2 Arena, London.

What are the teams for Laver Cup 2022?

Team Europe: Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andy Murray, Casper Ruud

Team World: Alex de Minaur, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Frances Tiafoe, Taylor Fritz, Jack Sock, Diego Schwartzman

