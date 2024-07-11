Jasmine Paolini knocks out Donna Vekic to become first Italian woman to reach Wimbledon singles final

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jasmine Paolini during the Wimbledon 2024 semifinal game against Donna Vekic in London on July 11, 2024

Jasmine Paolini scripted history after storming into the women's singles final of Wimbledon 2024 on Thursday, July 11. The world no.7 Paolini defeated Donna Vekic 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 at the All England Club in London to become the first Italian woman to enter the Wimbledon singles final.

The 28-year-old Italian also reached the finals of the women's singles and doubles events at the French Open last month and continued her dream run with back-to-back Grand Slam finals. Paolini will be facing the winner of the second semi-final between the world no.4 Elena Rybakina and the former Wimbledon champions Barbora Krejcikova in the women's singles final on Saturday.

After dropping the opening set, Paolini made a stunning comeback to take the second set by 6-4. She was trailing 1-3 in the decider set but produced a stellar performance to take the match to the tie-breaker where she emerged victorious despite trailing two times.

The match lasted for two hours 51 minutes, the longest-ever women's semifinal on Centre Court, as fans witnessed one of the best clashes in women's singles in the Open Era.

More to follow...