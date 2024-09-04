Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev in US Open 2024 quarter-final: H2H, prediction and live streaming details

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev during the Australian Open match in Melbourne on January 28, 2024

The world No.1 Jannik Sinner is set to face foe Daniil Medvedev in the men's singles quarter-final at the US Open 2024 in New York on Wednesday evening. Both Sinner and Medvedev emerged as the leading contenders in the men's singles after early exits for title favourites Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev.

Sinner famously defeated the former No.1 Medvedev to clinch his first grand slam title at the Australian Open 2024. Medvedev knocked out the Italian in the quarter-final at Wimbledon this year to somehow level the score ahead of the mega encounter in New York.

"It will be a tough match. There is going to be a lot of rallies, so hopefully I'll be ready physically. It's going to be a physical match, also a mental match," Sinner said in the pre-match press conference. "I won in Australia, he then won in Wimbledon. That was five sets. So hopefully it's going to be a good match. We'll try to do our best on court, hopefully you guys enjoy the next one and then we'll see how it goes."

Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev H2H and Prediction

Both Sinner and Medvedev have dominated each other with the former no.1 leading the head-to-head battle. Medvedev has won 7 of 12 men's singles meetings against the Italian star, including the latest encounter in the thrilling Wimbledon 2024 quarter-final by 6-7, 6-4, 7-6, 2-6, 6-3.

Notable, Medvedev won the first six encounters against Sinner before the Italian dominated the next five meetings, including the Australian Open 2024 final. So, it will be very hard to separate these two and predict a winner. Sinner's current form slightly makes him a favourite but fans are in a treat for the mouth-watering clash at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev Live Streaming and Telecast

Match time - 07:00 PM Local Time (New York) on Wednesday, September 4, and 05:45 AM IST on Thursday, September 5.

Venue - Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York.

Live Streaming and Telecast - Sony Sports Network and SonyLiv application/website.