Iga Swiatek accepts one-month suspension after testing positive for banned substance

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Iga Swiatek during the Billie Jean Cup match in Malaga on November 18, 2024

The star tennis player Iga Swiatek was handed a one-month suspension after testing positive for a banned substance on Thursday. The world No.2 Polish star tested positive for a heart medication, trimetazidine (TMZ), when she was the world No.1 but she and her team successfully explained their case to The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) and were handed a one-month suspension.

The five-time Grand Glam winner broke the news to her fans in an emotional video post on Instagram. She revealed that she suffered a tough two and half months while also facing strict ITIA proceedings.

"I’m finally allowed, so, I instantly want to share with you something that became the worst experience of my life," Iga Swiatek wrote in her Instagram post. "In the last 2.5 months I was subject to strict ITIA proceedings, which confirmed my innocence. The only positive doping test in my career, showing an unbelievably low level of a banned substance I’ve never heard about before, put everything I’ve worked so hard for my entire life into question.

"Both me and my Team had to deal with tremendous stress and anxiety. Now everything has been carefully explained, and with a clean slate I can go back to what I love most. I know I will be stronger than ever. I’m leaving with you a long video and right now I’m just relieved it’s over. I want to be open with you, even though I know I did nothing wrong. Out of respect for my fans and the public, I’m sharing all the details of this longest and toughest tournament of my career. My biggest hope is that you will stay with me.

Notably, the ITIA did not reveal the suspension notice as the player appealed within 10 days. Swiatek was provisionally suspended on September 12 and the Pole appealed on September 22 by giving the proof that the source of the banned medicine was accidentally consumed through another medicine.

The ITIA confirmed that Swiatek's suspension will be lifted on December 4. However, the French Open champion will forfeit her prize money to reach the semi-final round at the Cincinnati Open.