Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic Live Streaming, French Open 2020 final: Watch French Open online on Hotstar

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal

Live Streaming FRENCH OPEN 2020 FINAL: WATCH RAFAEL NADAL VS NOVAK DJOKOVIC LIVE

It's Rafael Nadal's den. The Spaniard has won a record 12 titles at the Stade Roland Garros with an unbeaten record in the final and is looking for a 13th French Open title, but this time will have to take the toughest route possible. Only twice in his 101 appearances has Nadal lost at French Open. On Sunday faces one of them - Novak Djokovic - who has so far scripted an unbeaten season which also includes the Australian Open trophy in February and the Italian Open two weeks earlier. Nadal has defeated Djokovic at Roland Garros before, six times in seven meetings, but lost their most recent one - 2015 French Open quarters in straight set. It will be the ultimate test for both Nadal and Djokovic at Phillippe Chatrier on Sunday. Can Nadal equal Roger Federer's record or will Djokovic deny him the opportunity?

WATCH RAFAEL NADAL VS NOVAK DJOKOVIC FRENCH OPEN 2020 LIVE:

When is the French Open 2020 men's singles final Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic?

The French Open 2020 men's singles final Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic will be played on October 11, 2020.

Where will the French Open 2020 men's singles final Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic be played?

The French Open 2020 men's singles final Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic will be played at Court Phillippe Chatrier in Stade Roland Garros.

What time does the French Open 2020 men's singles final Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic begin?

The French Open 2020 men's singles final Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic will start at 18:30 IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast French Open 2020 men's singles final Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic?

The French Open 2020 men's singles final Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic will be on telecast on Star Sports network.

Where can you live stream of French Open 2020 men's singles final Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic?

The live streaming of French Open 2020 men's singles final Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage