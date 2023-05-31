French Open 2023: Gael Monfils scripts memorable comeback in decider to beat Sebastian Baez

Follow us on Image Source : AP Gael Monfils

Gael Monfils from France scripted one of the most improbable comebacks in the history of Grand Slam Tennis. The 36-year-old was trailing by 0-4 in the fifth and final set against World Number 42 Sebastian Baez. Monfils himself is ranked 394 in the world but played some excellent Tennis in the last set to script a brilliant comeback and eventually win the final set 7-5 and the match.

Baez has been playing some superb Tennis in recent times and also had a 2-0 lead in sets against Alexander Zverev around a year ago. At 5-4, he failed to serve out for the match and paid the price. Monfils broke his serve, held his own and again broke Baez's serve to win the match on Court Phillip Chatrier. Also, this win turned out to be his 11th career fifth-set win in Paris.

The match went on for around 3 hours and 47 minutes to win the encounter by 3-6, 6-3, 7-5, 1-6, 7-5 and the final set literally sent the shockwaves through the spines of the home crowd that was cheering for him. While the numbers were completely favouring Baez when he was leading in the final set, the man ended up committing a total of 13 unforced errors. Baez also won only 43% of first serve points in the final set.

As far as Monfils is concerned, his next match is on Thursday (June 1) now against the World Number 6 Holger Rune and will need a full physical recovery before taking him on in the second round.

