Tuesday, May 31, 2022
     
French Open 2022: Twitter sets on fire ahead of Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic clash

With the excitement among fans reaching heights, Twitter has already started flooding with interesting reactions from all over the world

Aachal Maniyar Written by: Aachal Maniyar
New Delhi Published on: May 31, 2022 17:30 IST
French Open
Image Source : TWITTER

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal in action (file photo)

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will face each other in a thrilling match on Tuesday (Wednesday in Indian time) as they resume their rivalry in the quarter-finals of the French Open 2022. Nadal had won the French Open four years in a row before losing to Djokovic in the semi-finals last year.

With the excitement among fans reaching heights, Twitter has already started flooding with interesting reactions from all over the world:

Match details -

French Open 2022: Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic Quarter-final 

Venue: The Stade Roland Garros's Court Philip Chatrier

Time, Day: 12:15 AM IST, Wednesday (1st June)

