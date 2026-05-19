Carlos Alcaraz, two-time champion, opts out of Wimbledon 2026

Madrid (Spain):

Carlos Alcaraz will not defend his Wimbledon crown this year after deciding to withdraw from the tournament due to an ongoing wrist problem. The Spaniard, who lifted the title at the All England Club in both 2023 and 2024, confirmed the development through a message posted on social media on Tuesday.

The injury concerns his racquet hand and has troubled him since the Barcelona Open last month. It has already disrupted a significant portion of his season, with the 22-year-old also stepping away from the French Open, where he had been the defending champion after consecutive triumphs in Paris.

“My recovery is going well and I’m feeling much better,” Alcaraz posted on his social media accounts on Tuesday while announcing his decision to not play at Wimbledon, “but unfortunately I’m still not ready to compete.”

The absence of Alcaraz removes one of the biggest names from the grass-court major, where he established himself as a dominant force over the last two editions. His victories over Novak Djokovic in consecutive Wimbledon finals elevated him into the top tier of the sport’s modern era. Last season, however, his run ended with a defeat in the final against Italy’s Jannik Sinner.

The timing of the setback could also influence the battle at the top of men’s tennis. Alcaraz had already surrendered the world No. 1 ranking to Sinner last month and the Italian has continued to widen the gap with a remarkable stretch of form. Sinner has captured the last six Masters 1000 titles, including three within the past five weeks.

We’ll keep working to come back as soon as possible: Alcaraz

Despite the injury interruptions, Alcaraz had begun 2026 in commanding fashion by winning the Australian Open. That triumph made him the youngest male player to complete victories at all four Grand Slam tournaments.

“They are two truly special tournaments for me and I will miss them a lot,” Alcaraz said of missing Wimbledon and the warmup event at Queen’s Club in London. “We’ll keep working to come back as soon as possible!”

The rivalry between Alcaraz and Sinner has increasingly shaped the landscape of men’s tennis in recent seasons. Together, the two players have shared the last nine Grand Slam titles, with Alcaraz claiming five of them as the sport continues its transition into the post-Federer and Nadal generation.

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